IPL 2025: Bowlers star as Mumbai Indians come back from behind to beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Impact player Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner took five wickets collectively as a superb bowling performance saw Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs and register a superb come-from-behind victory to get their second win of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Karun Nair, playing his first IPL game of the season, played a breathtaking 89 as DC’s impact player and clinching a win looked like a cakewalk for DC. But losing five wickets in six overs, including of Karun, after the tenth over got MI back in the match.

Despite Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam threatening to pull off another heist for DC, their sub-par batting and MI’s excellent fielding plus bowling, along with ball change after the 13th over, ensured the hosts’ were all out for 193 in 19 overs. It also meant that DC’s winning juggernaut has been brought to a halt on return to their home turf.

Chasing 206, DC lost Jake Fraser-McGurk on the first ball when he chipped to cover off Deepak Chahar. After Abishek Porel opened his account with a cracking cover drive off Chahar for four, Karun took on Trent Boult by hitting three delightful fours – a cover drive was followed by a crunchy cut shot and another glorious drive.

MI’s move to bring in Jasprit Bumrah didn’t give the desired control as Karun lofted him over cover for four, before slashing him between cover and point for another boundary. After Karun slashed Chahar to bring up DC’s fifty in just fifth over, Bumrah was again taken to the cleaners as the batter whipped and lofted inside-out with sumptuous ease before a brace got him his fifty in 22 balls.

Karun’s fireworks continued as he moved across to scoop Hardik Pandya for six, before sweeping Karn Sharma for another maximum. Hardik came under thrashing again as Karun slashed and heaved him for four and six respectively. But just after that, MI’s fightback began.

Abishek Porel slog-swept to running deep square leg off Karn. Though Karun marched forward with boundaries coming off reverse-lap, sweep and bisecting long-on and deep mid-wicket to perfection, Mitchel Santner got one to turn past his outside edge and castled him for 89.

Sensing an opening, MI brought back Bumrah and he dismissed Axar Patel cheaply. MI then reaped immediate reward of a ball change, as Tristan Stubbs holed out to long-on off Karn, while KL Rahul’s top-edge on a sweep was easily caught by the leg-spinner off his own bowling.

With 42 runs needed off 24 balls, Boult nailed five yorkers to give away only three runs in the 17th over. After Santner was handed the 18th over, Vipraj Nigam targeted him by dancing down the pitch to hit him for six, and was followed by the all-rounder earning a four via a well-placed cut. But the spinner had the last laugh by having Nigam stumped for 14.

With 23 runs needed off the last two overs, Ashutosh Sharma reverse-scooped and edged off Bumrah to collect consecutive fours, before he, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohit Sharma were run-out on successive balls to give MI a memorable win.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 205/5 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 59, Ryan Rickleton 41; Kuldeep Yadav 2-23, Vipraj Nigam 2-41) beat Delhi Capitals 193 all out in 19 overs (Karun Nair 89, Abishek Porel 33; Karn Sharma 3-36, Mitchell Santner 2-43) by 12 runs

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.