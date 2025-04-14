MP court denies bail to doctor linked to suspicious deaths case

Bhopal, April 13 (IANS) The Damoh court in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday denied bail to Dr Narendra Yadav, accused in the case of “suspicious deaths” of seven patients at Damoh Mission Hospital, while extending his police remand by four more days.

The accused was presented in the special court, where his lawyer argued for bail while the police sought additional interrogation time.

Sachin Nayak, Dr. Yadav’s lawyer, told IANS: “We filed a bail application under Section 480 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) in the court of Fifth civil judge Ria Singh. However, the court extended the remand. We will now submit a fresh plea on the 17th of this month.”

According to the lawyer, the police emphasised the need for further inquiry, including verification of the accused’s MBBS degree and degrees purportedly obtained from Andhra Pradesh and Prayagraj, which appeared to be tampered with.

While the Assistant District Prosecution Officer has revealed that Dr Yadav, also known by another alias, N John Camm, owns a house in Kanpur and has used fake identities and passports for treating patients in various states and countries.

The extension followed the completion of a previous five-day remand concerning the deaths of cardiac patients allegedly treated by Dr Yadav.

The ADPO pointed out that the case involves international dimensions, requiring inquiries across multiple states and nations.

Consequently, the court agreed that the accused must remain in police custody to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

Dr Yadav is accused of “forging medical qualifications” and performing cardiac surgeries on 15 patients, leading to the deaths of seven individuals.

The police have yet to find two key answers: why has he preferred the name of Dr. N John Camm instead of Dr Narendra Yadav, and why had he performed multiple cardiac surgeries allegedly without a ‘requisite’ qualification. He was taken into police custody in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

On the other side, the Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district, Dr Mukesh Jain, reached the Kotwali police station in Damoh on 6 April and filed a complaint and report that the accused had no requisite qualification. Later, an FIR was lodged against him.

A National Human Rights Commission team also visited Damoh on 8-9 April and met the people of the victim’s family.

On the basis of the facts mentioned in the report, a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up against Dr. N John Camm and others under sections 318 (4), 338, 336 (3) 340 (2), (5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and section 24 of MP Medical Council Act 1987.

