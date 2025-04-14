K'taka: Accused in minor girl sexual assault and murder case shot dead by police (Ld)

Hubballi (Karnataka), April 14 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have shot dead the accused involved in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder case of a minor girl reported from Hubballi city on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Ritesh Kumar from Patna in Bihar.

However, the police claimed that the identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained.

The Police Commissioner for Hubballi and Dharwad, N. Shashikumar, said: "The accused was shot at because he was facing charges of raping a five-year-old girl and the accused could not be allowed to escape. At the same time, the police had to protect themselves."

"The police used minimum force, and the accused was hit by one bullet. The police officers immediately shifted him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries."

"We got a lead from the CCTV footage and local inputs, and the accused was taken into custody. During the investigation, the accused was questioned for three hours. He confessed to the crime but did not provide correct information regarding his identity," Shashikumar said.

"The accused claimed to be 35-year-old Ritesh Kumar from Patna, Bihar, and said he had been away from his house for four years. He had come to Hubballi three months ago," he added.

"He was taken to an abandoned house where he claimed to be residing for inspection by the police. At that time, the accused suddenly attacked the police officers. He tried to pelt stones at the police vehicle and the cops and started to run," he said.

"At that juncture, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Annapurna fired a warning shot in the air and asked the accused to stop. When the accused continued pelting stones, the woman police officer opened fire on him," Shashikumar added.

"One bullet hit him (the accused) in the leg, and another hit him in the back. After he collapsed, he was shifted to the hospital to save his life, but he succumbed to his injuries," he said.

"PSI Annapurna, our staff Yashwant, and Veeresh are injured," he added.

A shocking incident came to light here earlier on Sunday involving a youth, who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a five-year-old girl and later strangulated her to death for resisting his advances.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ashokanagar police station in Hubballi.

According to the police, the accused took the girl to a shed and attempted to assault her. When the girl screamed for help, locals rushed towards the spot.

Upon noticing the approaching people, the accused allegedly strangulated the girl to death and managed to escape.

N. Shashikumar earlier said that the girl's parents were from Koppal. Her father works as a painter, and her mother is employed as a maid. The details about the accused are currently unknown.

He also said the mother had taken the victim with her to work. While she was working, the accused allegedly took the girl away.

Later, the girl's body was discovered in a shed.

It is yet to be determined if the girl was sexually assaulted, an official said, adding that a medical examination will ascertain the facts.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents staged a protest in front of the Ashokanagar police station, condemning the incident and demanding strict action against the accused.

Police Commissioner Shashikumar personally spoke to the protestors and assured them that stringent action would be taken.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed his grief over the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Hubballi, saying it was deeply shocking and saddening.

The Minister, who visited KIMS hospital on Sunday night and obtained information from the police, consoled the child's parents and offered them courage.

He also appreciated the bravery shown by the police in apprehending the accused.

"The rape and murder of a five-year-old girl is an incident that makes civilised society hang its head in shame. It is unbearable to see the body of the little child. This is a heinous act and has caused immense pain," the Minister said.

"While arresting the accused, he tried to escape and even attacked the police. As a result, the police had to shoot him, and the accused has also died. It is being said that the deceased accused had consumed drugs. The menace of drugs has increased significantly in recent days. Strict action must be taken to eradicate it," he added.

"Drug consumption is involving the youth in criminal activities. Therefore, it must be completely eradicated from civil society. Taking this seriously, instructions have also been given to the Police Commissioner to maintain law and order," he said.

