November 16 holiday for schools in Chennai or not?

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a heavy rainfall alert today, Friday, November 15, in several districts of Tamil Nadu. Moderately irregular, thunderstorms, lightning at some places and moderate to rather heavy falls at isolated pockets are forecasted in the state capital Chennai, which will see a maximum temperature of 25-33°C.

Schools will be operational in Chennai since the city does not figure in the list of alert districts. However, some schools might remain shut on Friday to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti. The state had declared a school holiday on Monday following an IMD alert.

Heavy Rainfall: Heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore districts and Karaikal area. Rainfall was recorded at some places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal area on Thursday. No heavy fall was reported in Chennai. However, above 60 mm rainfall was received at Vedaranyam, Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli and Nagapattinam.

Chennai saw nearly 13.6 mm of rain on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had earlier said that the state was ready for any kind of adverse situation caused by heavy rainfall.

However, because of the prevailing rains, November 16 might also be a holiday but not confirmed, and parents will have to wait for updates from respective schools. Keep listening for further Tamil Nadu weather updates.

