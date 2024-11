3 Days School Holidays in Karnataka: November 14 to November 16

Students in Karnataka will go for a longer vacation since all schools in the state are going to be closed from November 13, 2024 onwards. The holiday session falls on many significant festivals and celebrations.

Tulsi Pooja is observed on November 13, followed by Children's Day on November 14. On November 15, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima would be celebrated.

November 16 will be a half-day, and November 17 being a Sunday will remain closed as well. On the other hand, November 18 has been declared a holiday on account of Kanakadasa Jayanti.

Students are hereby requested to contact their respective schools for any specific notifications or updates as regards to holiday.

Here's a rundown of the upcoming holidays:

November 13: Tulsi Pooja

November 14: Children's Day

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima

November 16: Half-day

November 17: Sunday

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti

