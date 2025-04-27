NIFT Ph.D. Admissions 2025 Written Examination on 10th May 2025: Full Details Here

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has officially released the schedule for the Written Examination for Ph.D. Admissions 2025. The examination is set to take place on Saturday, 10th May 2025, at the NIFT Head Office campus in New Delhi.

Candidates appearing for the exam must carefully note the following details:

Test Centre Address:

National Institute of Fashion Technology

NIFT Campus, Head Office,

Hauz Khas, Near Gulmohar Park,

New Delhi - 110016

Examination Details:

Date: 10th May 2025 (Saturday)

Reporting Time: 08:45 AM

Gate Closing Time: 09:30 AM sharp

Exam Timing: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

The examination will be conducted in two parts:

Written Set I (Objective Type): 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM

Written Set II (Descriptive Type): 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Candidates are advised to arrive on time, as no entry will be allowed after the gate closes. They should also carry all required documents and strictly follow the examination guidelines.