CUET: How to download CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2025?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip soon. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) can access the exam city slip on the official NTA CUET website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

What is the CUET UG City Intimation Slip?

The City Intimation Slip is a vital document for candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2025 exam. It provides essential information such as the exam date, allotted exam city, personal details, applied subjects, and the exam medium. Candidates can also check if they are eligible for a scribe facility (if applicable).

CUET UG 2025 Exam Dates

The CUET UG 2025 exam will begin on May 8, 2025, and will run through June 1, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. While the exam dates are confirmed, NTA has yet to release the subject-wise exam schedules. Candidates should keep checking the official website for further announcements.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip

Once released, candidates can download the CUET UG City Intimation Slip by following these steps:

Visit the official NTA CUET UG 2025 website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Log in with your application number, date of birth, password, and security pin.

After logging in, click on the 'Advanced information for allotment of exam centre city' tab.

The CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip will appear on your screen.

Download and print the slip for future use.

Key CUET UG 2025 Dates to Remember

CUET UG 2025 Exam: May 8 to June 1, 2025

CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Release: May 2025

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card: May 2025

CUET UG 2025 Result: July 2025

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates on the CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip and other important details.