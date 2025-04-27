Assam Board HS 12th Class Results 2025: How to Check Your Class 12 Result
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will soon announce the results for the 2025 Higher Secondary (HS) final exams. Students can check their results through the official AHSEC website: ahsec.assam.gov.in
Important Reminder:
Students should regularly visit the AHSEC website for the latest updates about the results and other important notifications.
Steps to Check Assam HS Result 2025:
Go to any of the official websites:
resultsassam.nic.in
sebaonline.org
Click on the "AHSEC Result 2025" link on the homepage.
You’ll be redirected to a new page.
Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and Session.
Your Assam HS Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
Download the mark sheet and carefully check the details.
Print a copy for future reference.
Previous Year’s Result Release Dates:
2024: May 9
2023: June 6
2022: June 27
2021: July 31
2020: June 25
Last Year’s Result Highlights:
In 2024, a total of 88.64% of students passed the AHSEC exam. Out of 2,73,908 students who appeared, 2,42,794 passed. The pass percentages by stream were:
Arts: 89.18%
Science: 89.88%
Commerce: 87.80%
A significant number of students secured first divisions:
Arts: 40,499 students
Science: 23,552 students
Commerce: 5,915 students
Stay tuned for the official announcement and be sure to check your result on time!