RBI Bank Holiday List May 2025: Check Dates and Details

As April draws to a close, eyes are on the coming bank holidays in May 2025. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a total of 12 bank holidays in the month, including Saturdays and Sundays as well as regional celebrations.

List of Bank Holidays in May 2025

May 1 (Thursday): Labour Day/Maharashtra Day (holiday observed in Maharashtra and other states such as Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal)

May 4 (Sunday): Weekend holiday

May 9 (Friday): Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (observed in West Bengal, Tripura, Jammu, and Kashmir, and Delhi)

May 10 (Saturday): Second Saturday

May 11 (Sunday): Weekend holiday

May 12 (Monday): Buddha Purnima (observed in several states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal)

May 16 (Friday): Sikkim State Day (regional holiday in Sikkim)

May 18 (Sunday): Weekend holiday

May 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

May 25 (Sunday): Holiday weekend

May 26 (Monday): Kazi Nazrul Islam Birthday (Tripura regional holiday)

May 29 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti (observed in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan)

Impact on Banking Services

Whereas bank branches will still be closed during these holidays, online banking facilities such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATM services will still be operational as normal. Account holders should make their important tasks and transactions accordingly, remembering the holiday list.

Regional Variations

Certain holidays might be effective only in certain regions, hence it is necessary to refer to the official RBI website or state government notifications for the latest details. This will allow you to know if there is any change in the holiday schedule.²

Tips for Account Holders

Schedule your bank visits based on the holiday list

Take advantage of digital banking services for seamless transactions

Refer to the RBI website or state government notifications for information regarding holiday schedules

By keeping yourself informed about these bank holidays, you can plan your financial activities effectively and save yourself from any hassle.

