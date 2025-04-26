Debutante Akanksha Sharma turns into fearless warrior for ‘Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath’

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Akanksha Sharma, who is all set to step into Bollywood, will be seen playing a fearless warrior Rajal in the upcoming film ‘Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath.’

As the maker unveiled her first look, Akanksha made a commanding presence as ‘Rajal’, a fierce and fearless warrior in the upcoming period war drama, which is slated to release in cinemas on May 16.

Drenched in raw intensity and unflinching grace, Akanksha looks bold clad in a traditional outfit embroidered with delicate patterns, with eyes that reflect fire and courage.

Unleashing the first look poster, the makers captioned: “"Rajal, jungle ki sherni and a fierce warrior #HarHarMahadev. Releasing Worldwide in Cinemas on 16th May, 2025"

On April 25, the makers of the film "Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath" released the first look of Suniel Shetty from the film.

The new poster features Suniel as the fearless warrior Vegda Ji. Dressed in a rugged get-up and wielding a bloodied axe, Shetty exudes ferocity with an intense expression. The still captures a high-stakes battle scene, with warriors spread across the field, set against the iconic backdrop of the Somnath temple in Gujarat.

While he brings to life the indomitable Vegda Ji, Sooraj Pancholi plays an unsung hero and young Rajput prince, Veer Hamirji Gohil in the movie. Vivek Oberoi steps into the role of a menacing antagonist, Zafar.

Previously, reflecting on his bond with Suniel, Sooraj talked about his support and camaraderie both on and off-screen.

He said, "I've always looked up to Suniel Sir as a screen idol, and to have had the opportunity to work with him on Kesari Veer was a dream come true. He's not only an exceptional actor but also an inspiring mentor who has guided me throughout my career."

Produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner, "Kesari Veer" is set to captivate audiences across the globe on May 16, 2025.

