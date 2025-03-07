India and Bhutan discuss technological and capacity building collaboration on boundary-related work

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) India and Bhutan on Friday discussed boundary-related field matters while expressing satisfaction at the work completed by respective field survey teams and other stakeholders on the issue.

The two sides also discussed the potential for technological and capacity building collaboration relating to survey and boundary-related work, as per the priorities of both the governments, during the two-day meeting held between the officials from government of India and Bhutan's Office of International Boundaries in New Delhi to review matters relating to boundary-related field work.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian side was led by Surveyor General of India Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana while Dasho Letho T Tangbi, Secretary, International Boundaries, in the government of Bhutan headed the delegation from the neighbouring country.

Both sides also finalised the work plan for the next three field seasons.

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, underpinned by mutual trust, shared values, and utmost goodwill at all levels. The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere and is in keeping with the tradition of regular dialogues in all sectors of bilateral cooperation," read a statement issued by the MEA.

India and Bhutan share a common perception of their strategic interests and cooperate closely on security issues and border management. India is also Bhutan's largest trade and development partner, and source of supplies of most of the essential commodities imported by Bhutan.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar stated last month how India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy since 2014 has made significant progress, whether it is Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal or Myanmar.

"We have seen new roads, checkpoints, rail links, waterways, power grids, fuel pipelines and transit facilities. And there is much more to come in the days ahead," said Jaishankar in a session titled 'Act East, Act Fast and Act First' organised during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit on February 25.

During his landmark visit to Bhutan last year, Primer Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated the Bhutanese King's vision of the Gelephu Mindfulness City, which will lead to economic prosperity and development in Bhutan and in the region in a sustainable manner, and further strengthen economic and investment linkages between India and Bhutan.

"Be it a new airport for better air connectivity, be it new rail links between Gelephu to Kokrajhar and Samtse to Banarhat, be it operations of waterways through the Brahmaputra, we will soon see these projects completed swiftly. Integrated Check Posts will also be built to strengthen trade infrastructure," said PM Modi after being conferred with Bhutan's highest National Award the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' by the King of Bhutan in Thimphu on March 22, 2024.

