March 3 Holiday or not in Tamil Nadu due to rains?

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has put ten districts in Tamil Nadu on heavy rain alert until March 6. The weather forecast indicates heavy rain caused by easterly winds, which will mainly hit different coastal districts. Due to this warning, schools in the concerned districts are expected to announce a holiday on March 3 if the situation aggravates.

Affected Districts and Rainfall Forecast

Heavy rain warning has been sounded for the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari. The weather office has forecasted near-normal to somewhat above-normal rainfall in southern Tamil Nadu, delta areas, and surrounding districts up to March 6.

Precautionary Measures and School Holidays

After the rain alert, the Tamil Nadu government has asked district collectors in the delta region to liaise with different departments and take precautionary steps. The officials have been asked to shift paddy stocks kept at procurement centres to safe places. Apart from that, schools in the affected districts can announce a holiday on March 3 if the rain situation turns worse.

Previous Rainfall and Weather Conditions

During the current northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu has received 14 per cent above normal rainfall with 447 mm against the normal of 393 mm. Southern Tamil Nadu has already seen rainfall, which is likely to pick up pace due to easterly winds.

Also read: March 3 Holiday or not?