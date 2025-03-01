Two open fire at accused in Ambala court complex; old rivalry suspected (Ld)

Chandigarh, March 1 (IANS) Two armed miscreants fired indiscriminately at an accused in the Ambala court complex in Haryana on Saturday, owing to an old rivalry.

However, no one sustained injuries.

As per the preliminary investigation, the miscreants fired to harm accused Aman Sonkar, who had come to the court complex for a hearing in a criminal case.

Eyewitnesses told the police three young men came to the court in an SUV car. As they reached the court complex, they opened fire and fled the spot after the crime.

The gunshots triggered panic in the court complex.

Teams from the intelligence wing and crime branch reached the spot and inspected the crime scene. Two empty bullet shells were seized from the spot.

As per the police, the miscreants were aiming at Sonkar, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, who was brought to the court by the police.

"It looks like a case of an old rivalry. We are scanning the CCTV footage in the area to identify the miscreants," a senior officer said.

A security guard deployed in the court complex said two men came, one of whom, was armed with a pistol.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Vats said Sonkar, who was in police custody, was the target of the shooters.

"Sonkar was brought in the court for recording his statement in a case. As Aman reached the court gate, two men who came in the SUV opened fire at him. It seems to be a case of old rivalry. We are investigating the case,” he added.

The firing incident has raised questions about the security of the judicial staff, advocates and litigants.

Ambala Bar Association secretary Ripanjit Singh told the media that such an incident took place at this court complex for the first time.

"The administration and police should make adequate provision of security to prevent any untoward incident. If a person is not safe inside the court, then what will be the situation outside? Of course, the incident has created a sense of fear among advocates," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.