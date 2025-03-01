March 3 Holiday or not?

As March starts, students and professionals alike are asking whether they will be given a holiday on March 3. While some states have announced holidays for different reasons, others are still waiting to hear. Here's an analysis of the holiday scenario in various states:

Jammu and Kashmir: Winter Holidays Extended

The Jammu and Kashmir government has prolonged the winter vacations in schools until March 7. The government made this move because of the harsh winters prevailing in the state. The students in the state can have an extra break, but they will have to compensate for the lost time when the schools reopen.

Tamil Nadu: Rains May Lead to Holiday

Tamil Nadu is facing heavy rains, and the condition is expected to deteriorate further in the next few days. If the rain continues to hinder normal life, the state government might announce a holiday. No such announcement has been made as yet, but students are asked to confirm with their schools or local authorities.

Himachal Pradesh: Holidays Declared

A holiday has been declared in Himachal Pradesh on March 3 because of the annual Shivratri festival. The state government also announced the holidays on March 13 (Holi) and March 30 (Ram Navami).

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: No Holiday on March 3

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have not announced a holiday on March 3. Nevertheless, the two states will celebrate holidays on March 8 (International Women's Day) and March 30 (Sri Rama Navami).

Other States Holidays

Punjab: A holiday on March 3 for the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Haryana: A holiday on March 3 for the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Rajasthan: March 3 is not a holiday, but the state has a holiday on March 30 (Ram Navami).

Uttarakhand: March 3 is not a holiday, but the state has a holiday on March 18 (Holika Dahan).

While a few states have announced holidays on March 3, others have not. Working professionals and students are requested to verify the holiday list with their schools or local authorities. With the weather being naughty in certain regions of the country, it is important to remain informed about any last-minute holiday declarations.

