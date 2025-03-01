Summer 2025: Hyderabad Faces Groundwater Crisis - Borewells Exploitation is Main Reason?

Hyderabad is facing a major water crisis as rapid construction, unauthorized borewells, and increasing domestic consumption have led to over-exploitation of the city’s groundwater. Official data from the Telangana Groundwater Department reveals that 70% of the city is using groundwater unsustainably. In fact, 11 of the 16 mandals in Hyderabad have extracted 100% to 177% of their available groundwater, pushing them into the 'over-exploitation' category. According to the Central Groundwater Board, anything above 100% is considered over-exploited.

Some of the most affected areas in the city include Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Asif Nagar, and Saidabad. Other areas in Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts like Balanagar, Bachupally, Serilingampally, Hayathnagar, and Saroornagar are also facing similar challenges.

The situation is worse than it seems, as official records show that Hyderabad has around 2.43 lakh borewells, but the actual number could be much higher. Many residential and commercial users are drilling borewells without proper approval from the authorities. In fact, it’s estimated that Greater Hyderabad alone may have up to 10 lakh borewells.

A major issue is the violation of the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA) 2002, which restricts drilling borewells deeper than 400 feet. However, many borewell rigs are drilling beyond 1,000 feet, convincing residents that deeper wells provide better water supply, which is often misleading. Groundwater can usually be accessed at depths of 150 to 200 feet, but these companies persuade people to drill deeper for profit.

Despite these illegal activities, the Groundwater Department has only been able to take action against 2,000 industries and rig owners in the last 10 months, collecting fines amounting to Rs 51 lakh. The fines for violators range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Experts warn that over-extraction of groundwater can lead to severe consequences, such as a falling water table, depletion of surface water resources, poor water quality, and increased costs for deeper water extraction. Environmentalists caution that Hyderabad may face water scarcity even before summer arrives due to unchecked groundwater usage.

In areas like West Hyderabad, where the IT corridor is located, residents are raising concerns about excessive groundwater extraction. In places like Osman Nagar and Ramachandrapuram mandals, private water tankers are frequently seen collecting groundwater, further straining the city’s resources. Despite complaints to the authorities, the situation remains unchanged.

With water scarcity on the horizon, Hyderabad must urgently address the over-exploitation of its groundwater to ensure a sustainable future.