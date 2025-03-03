Heavy rains predicted in southern Tamil Nadu in next few days: March 3 to March 5

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast rain in a few areas of southern Tamil Nadu over the next few days. While no rainfall alert has been issued for Chennai, the city is expected to experience mist and haze during early morning hours.

According to the weather department, Oothu in Tirunelveli recorded 8 cm of rainfall from 8.30 a.m. on Friday, while Nalumukku, Kakkachi (both in Tirunelveli), and Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram district) received 7 cm each.

Continuous rain in the Tenkasi district has increased the water flow in Courtallam Falls, prompting authorities to ban bathing at the main waterfalls and Aintharuvi.

In Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts, moderate rainfall disrupted the final stages of samba and thaladi paddy harvests.

The rain also affected Nagapattinam fishermen’s schedules and salt production in Vedaranyam.

Over the past two days, unseasonal rainfall has significantly damaged maize and paddy crops in Palani, and Dindigul districts. Although the harvest only began on February 24, farmers now fear losing two-thirds of their yield due to difficulties in drying corn.

The RMC predicts that between March 3 and 5, maximum temperatures may rise by 2-3 degrees Centigrade in isolated areas across Tamil Nadu. Dry weather is expected to follow from March 4.

During the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu recorded 14 per cent excess rainfall, with 447 mm against an average of 393 mm. Chennai received 845 mm (16 per cent above average), while Coimbatore saw a 47 per cent increase in rainfall.

Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 29 to December 1, caused extensive damage. The cyclone resulted in 12 deaths and inundated 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, leading to severe losses for farmers.

The Tamil Nadu government reported that the cyclone affected 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals. In response, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting Rs 2,000 crore in interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund.

An initial damage assessment estimated losses of Rs 2,475 crore for relief and reconstruction. The central government however sanctioned Rs 944 crore as interim relief for the affected regions.

