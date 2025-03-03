Delhi Power Minister slams AAP for leaving power sector 'in despair', promises reforms

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Monday launched a sharp attack on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, accusing it of leaving the national capital's power infrastructure "in disrepair."

He asserted that the current BJP-led government is committed to ensuring an uninterrupted power supply with improved infrastructure.

Speaking to IANS, Sood stated, "We are committed to maintaining a seamless power supply and upgrading the infrastructure. The previous government left the power sector in despair, however, we are now reviewing power purchase agreements to improve efficiency."

He added that planned outages would be implemented strategically to enhance power supply reliability.

"The government is preparing to improve the power supply by switching off the power in a planned manner with planned outages. We are making every effort to ensure that Delhi residents do not face any inconvenience during this season," he assured.

On Sunday, Sood directed officials to implement a summer action plan to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during peak months.

The minister also held a review meeting with senior energy and power company officials at the Delhi Secretariat, emphasising the government's commitment to providing smooth and reliable electricity.

During the meeting, the minister outlined a vision to develop a model colony in Delhi where overhead power cables are properly structured, eliminating tangled and hanging wires.

He instructed officials to remove unauthorised cables from electricity poles to reduce the load and streamline the system.

To enhance efficiency, Sood directed that any power grid failure in Delhi must be repaired within five minutes to minimise disruptions for residents.

Additionally, it was decided that review meetings of the Power Department will now be held every 15 days to track progress and ensure timely implementation of decisions.

The government's proactive approach aims to revamp Delhi's power infrastructure and address the challenges left behind by the previous administration.

