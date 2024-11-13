2025 Holidays Full List: Odisha Government Announces - Check It Here!
The Odisha Government declared its list of holidays in 2025. There are 26 public holidays with major festivals and national observances. The same has been declared by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department stating that the State Government offices and the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) will be off on the dates mentioned here during the calendar year 2025, Saka-Era 1946 and 1947.
Apart from public holidays, the government has published a list of optional holidays that can be taken on any day with written permission from the authority competent to sanction casual leave. This way, employees become flexible and fulfil their personal and cultural requirements.
Here's an overview of the Public Holidays:
Makar Sankranti: January 14, 2025
Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Veer Surendra Sai Jayanti: January 23, 2025
Maha Shivaratri: February 26, 2025
Panchayat Raj Divas: March 5, 2025
Dola Purnima: March 14, 2025
Holi: March 15, 2025
Id-ul-Fitr: March 31, 2025
Utkal Divas: April 1, 2025
Maha Vishuva Sankranti / Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025
Good Friday: April 18, 2025
Buddha Purnima / Pt. Raghunath Murmu Jayanti: May 12, 2025
Sabitri Amavasya: May 27, 2025
Id-ul-Zuha: June 7, 2025
Rath Yatra: June 27, 2025
Independence Day / Janmashtami: August 15, 2025
Ganesh Puja: August 27, 2025
Nuakhai: August 28, 2025
Birthday of Prophet Muhammad: September 5, 2025
Mahasaptami: September 29, 2025
Mahaashtami: September 30, 2025
Mahanavami: October 1, 2025
Vijayadashami / Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025
Kumar Purnima: October 7, 2025
Diwali: October 21, 2025
Rahas Purnima: November 5, 2025
Christmas Day: December 25, 2025
And here are the Optional Holidays:
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: January 6, 2025
Shab-e-Qadr: March 28, 2025
Easter Saturday: April 19, 2025
Raja Ram Mohan Roy Jayanti: May 22, 2025
Bahuda Yatra: July 5, 2025
Anal Navami: October 31, 2025
Prathamastami: November 12, 2025
Christmas Eve: December 24, 2025
