2025 Holidays Full List: Odisha Government Announces - Check It Here!

The Odisha Government declared its list of holidays in 2025. There are 26 public holidays with major festivals and national observances. The same has been declared by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department stating that the State Government offices and the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) will be off on the dates mentioned here during the calendar year 2025, Saka-Era 1946 and 1947.

Apart from public holidays, the government has published a list of optional holidays that can be taken on any day with written permission from the authority competent to sanction casual leave. This way, employees become flexible and fulfil their personal and cultural requirements.

Here's an overview of the Public Holidays:

Makar Sankranti: January 14, 2025

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Veer Surendra Sai Jayanti: January 23, 2025

Maha Shivaratri: February 26, 2025

Panchayat Raj Divas: March 5, 2025

Dola Purnima: March 14, 2025

Holi: March 15, 2025

Id-ul-Fitr: March 31, 2025

Utkal Divas: April 1, 2025

Maha Vishuva Sankranti / Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025

Good Friday: April 18, 2025

Buddha Purnima / Pt. Raghunath Murmu Jayanti: May 12, 2025

Sabitri Amavasya: May 27, 2025

Id-ul-Zuha: June 7, 2025

Rath Yatra: June 27, 2025

Independence Day / Janmashtami: August 15, 2025

Ganesh Puja: August 27, 2025

Nuakhai: August 28, 2025

Birthday of Prophet Muhammad: September 5, 2025

Mahasaptami: September 29, 2025

Mahaashtami: September 30, 2025

Mahanavami: October 1, 2025

Vijayadashami / Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025

Kumar Purnima: October 7, 2025

Diwali: October 21, 2025

Rahas Purnima: November 5, 2025

Christmas Day: December 25, 2025

And here are the Optional Holidays:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: January 6, 2025

Shab-e-Qadr: March 28, 2025

Easter Saturday: April 19, 2025

Raja Ram Mohan Roy Jayanti: May 22, 2025

Bahuda Yatra: July 5, 2025

Anal Navami: October 31, 2025

Prathamastami: November 12, 2025

Christmas Eve: December 24, 2025

