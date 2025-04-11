April 12 Holiday or not?

As April 12th is approaching, parents and students alike have been questioning whether April 12 will be a holiday or not. In India, the second and fourth Saturdays of each month are usually declared as school holidays and government holidays. This practice is adopted by many states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

School Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, all schools remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. So, April 12, as the second Saturday of the month, will most probably be a holiday for schools in these two states. However, it is important to point out that this practice may not be adopted by all private schools, so one should verify the same with the school administration.

School Holidays in Other States

Whereas Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have the practice of holidaying on the second and fourth Saturdays, other states in India might have varying regulations. There are other states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala that too have a similar practice, yet it is important to verify this with the respective state governments or school administrations.

Government Offices and Institutions

Government institutions and offices in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh typically celebrate the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays. This might not be the same for other states, so it's important to inquire from the respective government institutions or offices if they follow similar holiday schedules.

April 12 is most probably a holiday for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh schools, as it's the second Saturday of April. Nevertheless, it's always advisable to check with the school management or state government to see if there are any modifications to the holiday list so that you can know for sure. If you are planning to pay any official visits to government offices or institutions, it's always wise to check out their holiday lists before going so that you can plan better.

