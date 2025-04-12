Summer Holidays 2025: Delhi Schools to get holidays from May

As the scorching heat of summer approaches, students and parents in Delhi are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Delhi School Summer Holidays 2025 schedule. Although the Directorate of Education (DoE) has yet to make an official declaration, past trends provide a good indication of what to expect.

Expected Summer Holiday Dates

Based on the academic schedules of previous years, Delhi government schools and aided schools are most likely to be on summer holiday from early May 2025 through the last day of June 2025. To be specific, the holiday could begin around May 10 and end on June 30, going on for nearly 50 days. This length was similar to the last year when there was a 51-day summer vacation from May 11 to June 30, 2024.

Key Points to Note

Summer Holiday Duration: The holiday is likely to last approximately 7 weeks, giving students sufficient time to unwind and recharge.

The holiday is likely to last approximately 7 weeks, giving students sufficient time to unwind and recharge. School Reopening : Schools will likely reopen on July 1, 2025, with teachers returning to work on June 28 and 29 to prepare for the new school session.

: Schools will likely reopen on July 1, 2025, with teachers returning to work on June 28 and 29 to prepare for the new school session. Private Schools: Whereas government and aided schools have the general pattern, private and CBSE-schooled schools can declare their dates, and therefore, students should confirm with their respective institutions.

Other Significant Breaks in the Academic Year

Apart from the summer vacations, Delhi schools take other key breaks, which are:

Autumn Break : Tends to occur in October, with precise dates most probably from October 9 to 11.

: Tends to occur in October, with precise dates most probably from October 9 to 11. Winter Holidays: Generally occurs between January 1 to January 15.

Stay Informed

The DoE generally announces the schedule for summer holidays around April or early May 2025. Students and parents can monitor the DoE's official website for updates and accordingly plan.

