Pink Moon Today: Will the Moon Really Appear Pink?

Stargazers are in for a treat this evening (April 12) as they can witness the Pink Moon rising in the sky, marking the official start of spring.

Visible every year on the first full moon of April, this year's Pink Moon is extra special as it also happens to be a Micromoon.

Johnson Space Center of NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) announced on X (formerly Twitter), “Pretty in pink. This weekend's full Moon, also known as the Pink Moon, will reach peak illumination at 8:22 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 12.”

The Space Agency explained that this full moon will be a Micromoon, meaning it will appear smaller and dimmer than an average full moon, as it will be at its farthest point from Earth at that time.

Reports indicate that Micromoons appear about 14% smaller than a Supermoon and will be approximately 405,000 kilometers (252,225 miles) away from Earth.

Despite its name, the Pink Moon does not actually appear pink in colour. The name comes from Native American and Old Farmer's Almanac traditions, where each full moon of the year was given a unique name based on seasonal changes in nature. The Pink Moon is named after the Phlox subulata, a pink wildflower (also called moss phlox or creeping phlox) that blooms in early spring across North America.

In India, skywatchers can catch a glimpse of the Pink Moon from the evening of April 12. In Eastern Time (ET), the full moon will peak at 8:22 p.m., which translates to 5:52 AM IST on April 13 for observers in India.