Allu Arjun - Atlee Film: Priyanka Chopra Declines Offer for Female Lead?

The much-anticipated collaboration between icon star Allu Arjun and blockbuster director Atlee has been officially announced, and it’s already creating massive buzz across the country. Touted to be a ₹800 crore sci-fi spectacle, the film is being positioned as a pan-India extravaganza with high expectations riding on every aspect, especially the casting of its leading lady.

Priyanka Chopra Out of the Race?

Initially, the makers were reportedly eyeing Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the female lead, given her global appeal and strong fan base. However, sources reveal that the actress has politely declined the offer due to multiple prior commitments.

Priyanka is already on board for SS Rajamouli's ambitious film alongside Mahesh Babu, a project that demands her availability on short notice for unpredictable shooting schedules. Additionally, she is said to have greenlit Krrish 4 after a personal request from close friend Hrithik Roshan, with whom she recently held a private meeting to discuss the project.

To add to her packed calendar, Priyanka is also juggling two Hollywood series, making it nearly impossible for her to accommodate the massive sci-fi venture with Allu Arjun and Atlee.

Casting Woes: Who Will Lead Opposite Allu Arjun?

With Priyanka stepping away, the hunt for the perfect leading lady continues, and it’s proving to be quite the challenge.

Rashmika Mandanna is already paired with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule, making her an unlikely choice for this new project.

Kiara Advani is reportedly expecting her first child, stepping away from immediate commitments.

Katrina Kaif has slowed down her film signings.

Deepika Padukone is yet to return to work post-pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are tied up with a tight slate of back-to-back films.

With a shortage of available pan-India heroines, the makers are now exploring fresh faces or unexpected pairings to bring a new spark to this mega project.