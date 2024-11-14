2025 Holidays: Thailand New Holidays for Tourism Growth

Thailand's Cabinet has decided on two new holidays for 2025. It is part of the plan to encourage more local vacations to drive up economic growth for the country. The two new holidays will fall on June 2 and August 11, meaning that there will be four-day weekends during the Queen's Birthday and Mother's Day holidays as well. A third extra holiday will be on January 2, 2026, and this will stretch the New Year's break over five days.

This decision was a desperate government attempt to boost the tourism sector, crucial for Thailand, responsible for 12 per cent of its GDP and nearly one-fifth of its jobs. The sector was hurt rather badly by COVID-19, as international tourist numbers fell from 40 million in 2019 to 6.7 million in 2020 and 428,000 in 2021.

To be on the winning side, Pheu Thai has capitalized on tourism since its creation in September 2023. Visa exemptions have been granted to some countries; Chinese nationals have had permanent exemptions since March. It is reported that visa exemptions for 93 countries are offered where a visitor is allowed to stay for up to 60 days and the Destination Thailand Visa is especially designed for digital nomads and remote workers.

These strategies have produced positive results as 28.15 million international visitors visited Thailand in 2023, from 11.15 million in 2022. As of 2024, the number is still on the rise and has already hit over 29 million foreign arrivals. Thailand is optimistic that it will exceed the target of 36.7 million and will be able to achieve 38 million arrivals by the end of 2024.

Thai tourism insiders point out that 2025 could be the year Thailand surpasses its record of 40 million tourist arrivals. "Thailand is very addictive," says Omri Morgenstern, chief executor of Agoda Holdings. "About 46% of travellers are coming for a second or third or fourth time." Breaking through the 40 million barrier would be a psychological victory if not a full solution to economic problems.

