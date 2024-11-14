November 15: Holiday for Schools and colleges

India celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Guruparb, on November 15, 2024, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. To commemorate this significant occasion, schools across various states will remain closed. Additionally, Kartika Purnima will be celebrated on the same day.

The school will remain closed in Punjab for two days. The holidays are scheduled to be from November 15 in the form of Guru Nanak Jayanti and a holiday on November 16 to commemorate the martyrdom of Katar Singh Sarabha.

In Karnataka, from 13 to 18 November 2024, the schools will be closed. During that week, the festival of Tulsi Pooja would fall on November 13, Children's Day on November 14, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15, and Kartik Purnima on the same day 15 November. 16 November would be a half-day after which Sunday followed by another holiday when on 18 November, the schools would remain closed in view of Kanakadasa Jayanti.

The students now have a long weekend as Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Friday, November 15. Following Saturday and Sunday, school shall re-open on Monday, November 18, 2024. The following states have declared November 15 a school holiday: Punjab, Telangana, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Haryana, Nagaland, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a gazetted holiday, celebrating the birthday of Guru Nanak, but also commemorating his message and life. Such an auspicious day would provide students with an ideal opportunity to engage in cultural activities, family functions, and devotional pursuits.

