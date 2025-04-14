Jharkhand School Summer Holidays 2025 Dates: May 22 to June 2

The Jharkhand Education and Literacy Department has announced tentative dates for the summer holidays of 2025. Summer holidays in Jharkhand are likely to begin on May 22, 2025, and conclude on June 2, 2025, as per the suggested schedule. These dates may change, and students should await official announcements from their respective schools.

Impact of Heat Waves on Summer Vacations

Jharkhand also frequently witnesses heat waves in the months of May and June, which can be a factor affecting the timing of summer vacations. The government may accordingly make modifications in the dates of vacation depending upon the intensity of the heat wave.

Differentiation of Vacation Dates Between Schools

It is to be noted that private and residential schools in Jharkhand might have other dates for summer vacations. Students must consult their schools for exact dates, as the vacation calendar might differ.

Official Notification

Parents and students can visit the official website of the Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department for news on summer vacation timings. The department will issue official notifications so that students and parents are aware of any updates or changes.

Summer Vacation Preparations

Summer vacations are a great time for students to unwind, recharge, and do a host of different things. Some of the favourite places to visit in Jharkhand during summer vacations are:

Betla National Park for trekking and wildlife safari

Jonha Falls and Dimna Lake for swimming and boating

Baidyanath Temple for spiritual and cultural activities

Dalma Hills for rock climbing and rappelling

By keeping themselves aware of the summer vacation calendar, students can make arrangements in advance and enjoy their well-deserved holiday to the fullest.

