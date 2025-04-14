Volkswagen Launches New-Gen Tiguan R-Line in India at Rs 49 Lakh

Volkswagen has officially launched the new-generation Tiguan R-Line SUV in India, priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). Following its global debut in 2023, the premium SUV arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Sleek Design with Premium Touches

The refreshed Tiguan R-Line boasts a bold new design and is offered in six elegant color options: Persimmon Red, Night Shade Blue, Grenadilla Black, Onyx White Mother of Pearl, Cypressino Green, and Oyster Silver. Key design highlights include a closed front grille, a sportier front bumper with integrated air dam, stylish alloy wheels, and a sleek connected tail lamp setup, lending the SUV a sophisticated and dynamic look.

Power-Packed Performance

At its core, the Tiguan R-Line houses a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 201 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and comes equipped with an advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, ensuring excellent performance and control across various terrains.

Efficiency and Drive Experience

Volkswagen claims the Tiguan R-Line offers a fuel efficiency of 12.58 km/l. However, real-world mileage may vary depending on driving habits and conditions.

With its combination of cutting-edge features, a powerful drivetrain, and a premium exterior, the new Tiguan R-Line is aimed at discerning buyers looking for a luxury SUV that delivers both style and substance.