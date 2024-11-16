November 16, 17: Heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for 18 districts of Tamil Nadu, indicating heavy rain showers over the weekend i.e. November 16, and 17.

The Bay of Bengal has a prevailing cyclonic circulation, and this weather system has already caused intense rain in some districts including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

The RMC has forecasted extremely heavy monsoon spells for northern coastal districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram between 22nd November. Areas are expected to receive more rainfall than normal from 22nd to 28th November, while the state will witness less rain than usual in other areas.

Residents have been advised to take precautionary measures as RMC warned people in the affected districts to put them on notice of thunderstorms and lightning in several areas and advised people to stay indoors during heavy rainfalls.

