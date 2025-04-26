April 26 to 29: 15 states get rain alert by IMD!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a weather alert, forecasting a fresh western disturbance that will affect the weather in more than 15 states in the country. The disturbance will be accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms, with winds blowing at a speed of 40-60 km/h. The IMD has given the alert from April 26 to 29.

Regions Affected

The western disturbance will have the greatest impact on India's northwest and northeast regions, which include Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in these states, accompanied by gusty winds up to 60 km/h.

Cyclonic Circulation and Trough Line

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation has formed over northeastern Assam and Bangladesh, and a north-south trough line has developed from central Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar. This weather system will lead to thunderstorms and heavy rain in northeastern India over the next five days.

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds

The IMD has predicted heavy rain and gale force winds in a number of states, such as Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The winds will speed up to 40-60 km/h and damage crops and infrastructure.

Regional Weather Forecast

The IMD has released a regional weather forecast, which promises rain and thunderstorms across different regions in the country. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will receive rain and windy conditions, with winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h.

Thunderstorm Warning

There is a thunderstorm warning for eastern India and eastern Uttar Pradesh, with expectations of strong winds, lightning, and hailstorms. The warning remains in force from April 26 to 29, and the public is requested to take necessary precautions.

Precautions

People are advised to remain indoors during thunderstorms and high winds, and not to travel unless essential. People have been asked by the IMD to remain cautious and alert to any disruption caused by the weather.

Stay Updated

Keep listening to local news and weather forecasts for the latest updates on the weather conditions and any revision in the warning levels.

