Gwyneth Paltrow speaks up on her rumours with Meghan Markle

Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has addressed rumours about her feud Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The actress has said that she doesn't know Meghan 'super well' to have any feud, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actress, 52, said she only 'hung out' with the Duchess of Sussex, 43, a number of times and added she was 'proud of her'.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Avengers’ actress had enough of the rumours circling about their friendship and quickly set the record straight on whether there were any disagreements between the two as she said she wouldn't 'be a pawn in some drummed up triangulation of women feud in order for your f****** clickbait', before demanding, "Leave us out of it”.

Appearing on a recent episode of ‘The World's First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster’, Gwyneth was asked about the rumours of her and Meghan supposedly 'hating each other'.

She answered, "You know what I won't be at this point in my life? Like, I won't be a pawn in some drummed up, you know, triangulation of women feud in order for your f****** clickbait. Leave us out of it, leave us out it. Like, don't do that. I will not stand for that. I wish Meghan nothing but the best. Like, like, it's so great what she's doing. I'm proud of her”.

“Every woman deserves to go into anything that they want to do, like, people need to just check themselves”, she added.

Gwyneth went on to reveal the duo's relationship, as she said, "She lives in Montecito so I've seen her, I've hung out with her a few times. She seems really lovely. I don't know her super well, but she seems really, really lovely”.

