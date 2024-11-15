Holiday for Delhi Schools, CM Orders to have Online Classes due to Air Pollution!

The Delhi government said that all the primary schools in the national capital will be shut down and shifted to an online mode till further notice. This comes after rising levels of pollution and heavily polluted air quality in the national capital. With the air quality index now recording at "severe" for two days, Chief Minister Atishi declared this.

Schools affected and Students.

The order applies to all government, aided and unaided private recognized schools in Delhi under DoE, MCD, NDMC, and DCB. Till Grade 5, all students will be shifted to online classes to save them from these phases.

Restrictions Under GRAP III

Delhi-NCR has been restrained by the central pollution watchdog under the third stage of GRAP, thereby prohibiting all construction and demolition activities while allowing certain categories of vehicles into Delhi.

These will be from 15 November, 8 am onwards to avoid further deterioration in the air quality.

Vehicle Restrictions

All interstate buses of other states of NCR shall not be allowed to enter Delhi except electric, CNG, and diesel buses that run on BS-VI fuel. This restriction shall not be applicable, however, for using buses running with an All India Tourist Permit.

Allowed Activities

Construction and demolition activities shall be allowed for essential projects such as

Hospitals and other healthcare institutions

National security and defence activities

Projects of national importance

Projects related to supplying water

Public infrastructure projects including Highways and roads etc.

GRAP Stages

Classification of the quality of air of the NCR under GRAP into four stages:

Stage I Poor AQI 201-300

Stage II Very Poor AQI 301-400

Stage III Severe AQI 401-450

Stage IV Severe Plus AQI >450

The government of the national capital closed all of its primary schools and continued to conduct classes online in its drive for crucial health and well-being amid severe air pollution. Its people and students will be accordingly informed through regular, official announcements as well as online resources regarding the closure of the schools and AQI levels.

