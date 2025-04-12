Shabir Ahluwalia to lead Sony SAB’s ‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Sony SAB's upcoming romantic-comedy, "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil" will be led by television’s beloved star Shabir Ahluwalia.

Promising a refreshing blend of humor and heart, the show explores the transformative power of love amidst the delightful chaos of family life.

As glimpsed in the teaser, Shabir craves for something different—and he’s found it in this never-seen-before avatar. Known for his portrayal of morally upright and ‘adarsh’ characters, Shabir breaks away from his usual mould to play a quirky, unpredictable, and slightly messy character.

Shabir, who plays the role of Yug Sinha in Sony SAB’s next, revealed "I’m thrilled to be back on television with a role that’s so different from anything I’ve done before. After years of playing ‘perfect husband’ or romantic hero, it was a conscious choice to break away and explore a more layered and unique character. 'Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil' is not just about one character; it’s about an interesting opposites-attract love story along with the madness and heart that comes with being part of a chaotic family. I’m thrilled to bring this story to life on Sony SAB and can’t wait for audiences to meet Yug and his crazy world.”

Created by Aamir Jaffer and Sonali Jaffar, "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil" has been produced under the banner of Full House Productions.

The short teaser recently dropped by the makers saw Shabir sitting confidently on a chair, giving out fun and quirky vibes. The show will blend AI technology with a modern love story.

The drama will feature Ashi Singh as the female lead. She is best known for her role in the show "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai" on Sony TV, where she starred opposite Randeep Rai.

"Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil" is expected to air on Sony SAB soon.

