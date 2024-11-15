November 16: Saturday Bank Holiday or Not!

November 16, 2024, falls on a Saturday, that is, the third Saturday of the month. The Reserve Bank of India has rules that state that commercial banks in the country operate with closed wings on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Since November 16 is the third Saturday, it falls on a normal working day for the bank.

It means that the banking services including branch operations and ATM services would be available as usual. You are free to visit your respective branch bank or utilize the online banking facility in case you have any kind of banking-related activities or procedures to follow.

November 16 has some considerable observance days; among them are International Day for Tolerance and National Press Day in India. The observance days do not have any impact on bank holidays or the functioning of banks. So, you can visit the branch or carry out online transactions as usual on November 16.

