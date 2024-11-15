AP Budget 2024 ignores promises to employees, pensioners: YSRCP

Tadepalli, Nov 15: Raising serious concerns about the coalition government’s neglect of promises made to employees and pensioners, YSRCP Party State Employees and Pensioners Wing President N Chandrasekhar Reddy questioned the absence of budget allocations for pending DA arrears, PRC dues, and GPF settlements, amounting to Rs 25,000 crores.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Friday, Chandrashekar Reddy demanded immediate implementation of PRC with at least a 30% hike and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. He criticized the government for not honoring commitments to grant promotions, fill vacancies, and regularize contract employees. He also urged the government to address pending retirement benefits, enhance pensions for senior citizens, and deliver Rs 10,000 monthly honorariums to volunteers.

Other demands included resolving issues with the Employee Health Scheme (EHS) for all medical treatments, increasing salaries for outsourcing staff, and paying salaries to AP Corp employees pending for six months. Chandrasekhar Reddy highlighted the government’s silence on creating a separate corporation for pensioners and implementing promised job benefits, including the recruitment of 20 lakh jobs and payment of unemployment allowances.

He called for immediate measures to reduce the workload on village and ward secretariat employees and demanded land allotment for government employees. He stressed the importance of saving Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and protecting the livelihoods of one lakh employees. He stated that employees and pensioners expect the coalition government to act responsibly and fulfil the promises made during the elections.