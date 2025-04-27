Bank Holiday on April 29 in These States – Here's Why!

On April 29, 2025, banks will remain closed in several states across India, including Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, due to the observance of Parshuram Jayanti. This day marks the birth of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who is revered for his strength and devotion to righteousness.

In Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, the holiday is widely observed as Lord Parshuram holds a significant place in Hindu mythology. Devotees celebrate his birth with prayers, rituals, and processions. Lord Parshuram is particularly admired for his role in protecting the righteous and his commitment to upholding justice.

While banks will be closed in these states, customers can still make use of online banking services like net banking, UPI, mobile banking, and ATMs for essential transactions. It's advisable for customers to plan ahead for any banking needs on April 29.

Note: Please check with your bank for specific holiday schedules, as closures may vary by branch and state.