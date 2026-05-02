Bank Holidays in May 2026: Check Dates and Closures

Banks in India will be closed on several days in May 2026 due to holidays, weekends, and festivals. Important bank holidays in this month include May 1, May 9, May 16, May 26, May 27, and May 28.

However, not all banks will be closed on every day because some holidays are different in each state. This means banks may be closed in one state but open in another.

In addition to these dates, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays, as per regular rules.

Even when bank branches are closed, people can still use ATM services, mobile banking, and internet banking without any problem.

People are advised to check their state-wise holiday list and complete important bank work in advance to avoid inconvenience.