AP School Holidays 2026–27: Students to Get Around 87 Holidays in Academic Year

The Andhra Pradesh government has released the school academic calendar for the year 2026–27, giving students a clear schedule of holidays and working days.

According to the calendar, students will get around 87 holidays in total, which include summer vacation, festival holidays, and all Sundays. The academic year will begin in April 2026 and continue until March 2027.

One of the biggest breaks for students will be the summer holidays, which are expected to start in the last week of April and continue until mid-June. Schools are likely to reopen around June 12, 2026. Apart from summer holidays, students will also get important festival breaks such as Dasara, Diwali, and Christmas, each lasting for several days.

The calendar also includes holidays for major festivals like Sankranti, Ugadi, Ramzan, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Christmas. These holidays ensure that students can celebrate important cultural and national events with their families.

Overall, the academic calendar is planned to balance studies and rest, giving students enough time for learning as well as relaxation. It also helps schools, teachers, and parents plan the year smoothly in advance.