Thanks to Ram Charan for Releasing Sathi Leelavathi Trailer: Lavanya Tripathi

The trailer of Sathi Leelavathi, starring Lavanya Tripathi Konidela and Dev Mohan in lead roles, was unveiled by Ram Charan on Saturday. Presented by Anandi Arts and produced under the Durga Devi Pictures banner by Nagamohan, the film is directed by Tatineni Satya, known for Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu and SMS (Siva Manasulo Sruthi). The makers are gearing up for a grand worldwide release on May 8.

Lavanya Tripathi Expresses Gratitude

Speaking at the trailer launch event, Lavanya Tripathi said that the audience will witness the team’s dedication, love, and hard work on screen. “Satya garu and Uday garu brought a wonderful story to me. The film has turned out beautifully, and producer Nagamohan garu has worked tirelessly for it. When I found out I was pregnant during the shoot, the entire team stood by me with great support,” she shared.

She also thanked her “bava” Ram Charan for launching the trailer, noting that his presence has significantly boosted the film’s reach. “Please watch and support our trailer, and do come to theatres on May 8 to support our film,” she added.

Dev Mohan on His Role

Dev Mohan expressed happiness about returning to Telugu cinema. “I watched the trailer along with all of you, and I loved it. My role in this film is very new and different. I thank the director and producers for giving me this opportunity. It was a pleasure working with Lavanya garu. I hope everyone watches the film and makes it a success,” he said, while also thanking Ram Charan for unveiling the trailer.

Director and Producer Confident

Director Tatineni Satya thanked Ram Charan for launching the trailer and acknowledged the efforts of his entire team, including writer Uday and his direction team. “This is a very good film, and I request everyone to watch it in theatres on May 8,” he said.

Producer Nagamohan echoed similar sentiments, expressing confidence that Sathi Leelavathi will entertain audiences. He thanked the cast and crew, especially Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan, for their support throughout the journey.

Team Members Share Their Experiences

Actor Jeevan Botimala mentioned that working with Lavanya Tripathi brought him luck, leading to opportunities in films like Vishwambhara and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Binendra Menon said this was his second collaboration with director Satya and described the shoot as a fun-filled experience in unique locations.

Lyricist Abhinaya Srinivas revealed that he penned a song for the film and expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

Comedian Thagubothu Ramesh appreciated the director for consistently offering him roles since Bheemili Kabaddi Jattuand lauded Lavanya Tripathi for continuing to shoot even during her pregnancy.

Actor Saptagiri expressed confidence that the film will entertain audiences just like the classic Sathi Leelavathi, adding that strong word-of-mouth will draw crowds to theatres.

Writer Uday concluded by saying that while writing the film was fun, watching the teaser and trailer was even more entertaining, and he hopes the film achieves grand success.

With positive buzz around the trailer and the backing of Ram Charan’s launch, Sathi Leelavathi is set to hit theatres worldwide on May 8.