Stock Market Holiday on May 4, 2026: Open or Closed?

The Indian stock market will remain open on May 4, 2026, as it is a regular trading day. Both the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange will operate as usual since there is no scheduled holiday on this date.

Earlier in the month, the markets were closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day, and the next holiday in May falls later for Bakri Eid. Since May 4 is a Monday and does not coincide with any public or trading holiday, investors and traders can carry out their activities normally.

In short, after the brief break at the beginning of the month, the markets resume regular operations on May 4, 2026.