June 1 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on June 1, 2026, can relax. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for normal trading on Monday, June 1.

Since there are no national holidays, religious festivals, or special observances scheduled for June 1, it will be a regular trading day for stock market participants across the country.

NSE and BSE to Function Normally

Trading activities across all major segments, including equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR), will continue as usual on June 1.

Investors can buy and sell shares, trade futures and options, and carry out all market-related transactions without any interruption.

No Market Holiday on June 1

The official stock market holiday calendar for 2026 does not list June 1 as a trading holiday. Therefore, both NSE and BSE will operate according to their regular market schedule.

The next stock market holiday after June 1 is scheduled for June 26, when trading will remain suspended across exchanges on account of Muharram.

Upcoming Stock Market Holiday in June

While June 1 is a normal trading day, investors should note that the stock market will remain closed on June 26, 2026, due to Muharram.

Apart from regular Saturday and Sunday closures, this will be the only weekday stock market holiday in June.

Plan Your Trades Accordingly

With no holiday on June 1, traders and investors can continue their investment activities as usual. Those planning portfolio adjustments, new investments, or trading strategies can do so without worrying about exchange closures.

As always, market participants should keep track of the official NSE and BSE holiday calendars to stay informed about upcoming trading holidays throughout the year.

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