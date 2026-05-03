Thimmarajupalli TV Actor Lathish Shares Emotional, Heartful Moment

The film Thimmarajupalli TV has emerged as a notable success. With this movie, Kiran Abbavaram introduced nearly 50 new artists and technicians to the screen. Among them, actor Lathish, who played the antagonist Siddhaya, has earned significant recognition. Sharing his joy over this breakthrough, he spoke about his journey and experiences.

Tell us about your family background

I come from a poor, agriculture-based family in Nagari. There were days when we struggled even for basic necessities. My parents and elder brother worked extremely hard to educate us. When I decided to enter films, my brother stopped speaking to me. But after watching this film and my performance, he spoke to me again. Throughout my journey, my sister Chamundeshwari and my uncle Koteswara Rao have been my strongest pillars of support.

How did your journey in cinema begin?

I worked in Bengaluru for a few days before moving to Hyderabad in 2017 with dreams of acting. Many appreciated my acting skills, but opportunities were hard to come by. I worked briefly as an assistant under Mahipal garu. Later, the pandemic caused a break in my journey. During that time, I directed and acted in a short film on YouTube. After that, I continued working in the direction department.

What challenges did you face during this journey?

I faced many hardships while making my short film. I even had to ask my family for money to buy a camera. No one came forward to fund the project. I didn’t have membership in any association, so I had to register my story under another director’s name. Even a producer asked me to invest my own money. Later, I received training under Dr. Sheikh Jan Basheer, which helped shape my skills.

Tell us about your journey with B Studio

At B Studio, the acting course fee was ₹1 lakh. I asked them humbly if acting was only for those who could afford it. Seeing my dedication, they trained me for free. During my time there, I performed in dozens of plays. It was during these performances that the associate directors of Thimmarajupalli TV noticed me and conducted auditions.

How did it feel to play a villain?

Many actors who started as villains later became leading heroes. When I was offered a negative role, I thought of those stars. A villain is as important as a hero in any film. For this role, I gained nearly 30 kilos and worked very hard to suit the character of Siddhaya. When people who watched the film asked, “Was that really you?”, it gave me immense satisfaction.

What kind of appreciation did you receive from the industry?

After watching the film, Kiran Abbavaram appreciated the entire team, especially Pradeep and me. He was surprised at how different I appeared on screen compared to my real-life personality. He praised my performance highly. Naresh Agastya also complimented me. My mentor Basheer sir was very proud, especially since four of his students acted in the same film. When I visited the institute, he spoke about me and hugged me — a moment I will cherish forever.

What are your current projects?

I am currently working part-time at B Studio. I’ve been receiving many calls and listening to several scripts, but nothing has been finalized yet. I believe things will soon fall into place.