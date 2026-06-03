Stock Market Crash Today: Top Reasons Behind Decline

Indian stock markets witnessed sharp selling pressure on Wednesday, with benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 declining more than 1% during the trading session. The market downturn wiped out over Rs 3 lakh crore in investor wealth as concerns over rising geopolitical tensions, surging crude oil prices, and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on sentiment.

The sell-off came as investors reacted to renewed uncertainty in the Middle East following escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. The developments pushed global crude oil prices higher, raising fears about inflation and increased import costs for India, one of the world's largest oil importers.

Market experts noted that Brent crude prices moved closer to the $97 per barrel mark, creating fresh challenges for the Indian economy. Rising oil prices typically increase transportation and manufacturing costs, which can eventually impact corporate profitability and economic growth.

Another factor affecting investor confidence was the continued weakness in the Indian rupee. The domestic currency slipped against the US dollar as higher oil prices increased demand for foreign currency, adding pressure on India's trade balance.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also remained net sellers in the market. Heavy selling by overseas investors over recent sessions has contributed to increased volatility in domestic equities and reduced buying momentum.

Global financial markets faced additional pressure as US Treasury yields edged higher. Rising bond yields often encourage investors to shift money from equities to fixed-income assets, resulting in lower demand for stocks.

The information technology sector, which had outperformed the broader market in recent weeks, also witnessed profit-booking. Investors chose to lock in gains after a strong rally, leading to declines in several large-cap IT stocks and further dragging benchmark indices lower.

Analysts believe that investors will closely monitor upcoming policy announcements from the Reserve Bank of India, inflation trends, crude oil movements, and global geopolitical developments for cues on market direction in the coming days.

Despite the near-term weakness, domestic retail investor participation continues to provide some support to the market, helping limit deeper declines amid challenging global conditions.

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