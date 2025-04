April 26, Fourth Saturday - Bank Holiday due to This Reason!

As Tomorrow marks the fourth and final Saturday of April 2025, banks across the nation remain closed. This include all private banks and public sector banks as well. April 26, 27 remain holiday for banks for Saturday and Sunday. The next working day for banks is April 28, Monday.

Meanwhile, 7 bank holidays are listed between April 28 to May 12, 2025.

Bank Holiday List (April 26 – May 12, 2025):

April 26 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

April 27 (Sunday)

April 29 – Parashuram Jayanti (Shimla)

April 30 – Akshaya Tritiya (Bengaluru)

May 4 (Sunday)

May 7 – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

May 10 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

May 11 (Sunday)

May 12 – Buddha Purnima