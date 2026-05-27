May 28 Bank Holiday List State-Wise For Bakrid

Several banks across India will remain closed on May 28 due to Eid al-Adha celebrations, as different states are observing Bakrid on separate days based on moon sighting announcements and local government notifications.

According to the holiday schedule issued by the Reserve Bank of India, May 28 has been declared a bank holiday in many western and southern states, while some regions already observed the holiday on May 27.

Major cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Vijayawada, will witness the closure of bank branches on Thursday. Banking services will also remain unavailable in Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur, and Panaji, along with several other cities across Maharashtra and Goa.

Apart from the southern and western regions, banks in Patna, Jaipur, Shillong, and Aizawl are also scheduled to remain shut on May 28 in observance of Bakrid festivities.

The Central government has additionally shifted the Eid holiday for Central government offices in Delhi from May 27 to May 28. A notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel confirmed that all Central government administrative offices in the national capital will remain closed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kerala has announced a two-day public holiday for Bakrid on both May 27 and May 28. State authorities stated that government offices, educational institutions, and several public sector establishments will remain closed during the two-day festival period.

Even though physical bank branches will remain shut in many states, customers can continue using digital banking facilities without interruption. Online banking, mobile banking, UPI transactions, ATM withdrawals, NEFT, and RTGS services will continue operating normally throughout the holiday period.

Bank customers are advised to complete important branch-related work in advance and rely on digital services for transactions during the Bakrid holidays.

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