Bank Holidays List: 9 Days Closed Between April 26 and May 12

If you have any important banking work to do, make sure to get it done soon. Between April 26 and May 12, banks will remain closed for 9 days. This includes regular weekends (second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays) as well as holidays like Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, and other regional festivals.

While physical branches will be shut on these days, online banking services like UPI, Internet Banking, and Mobile Banking will continue to work as usual.

Bank Holiday List (April–May 2025):

April 26 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

April 27 (Sunday)

April 29 – Parashuram Jayanti (Shimla)

April 30 – Akshaya Tritiya (Bengaluru)

May 4 (Sunday)

May 7 – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

May 10 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

May 11 (Sunday)

May 12 – Buddha Purnima

Keep in mind that bank holidays can vary from state to state, especially regional ones. Just because it's a holiday in one state doesn’t mean it applies to all.

What You Can Still Do During Bank Holidays:

Net Banking: Access via your bank’s website or app to transfer money, check your balance, and pay bills.

UPI Payments: Use apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, etc., for quick and secure transfers.

Mobile Banking: Use your bank's mobile app for tasks like fund transfers, bill payments, and recharges.

ATMs: You can still withdraw cash, check your balance, and even use cardless withdrawal features.

Before visiting your local bank branch, it’s a good idea to confirm holiday schedules as they can differ by region.