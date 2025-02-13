Air Pollution: The Air You Breathe Might Be Toxic- How to Protect Yourself

HANOI: Clean air is essential for a healthy life, yet nearly 99% of the global population breathes air that does not meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) strict quality standards. Polluted air, filled with harmful gases and microscopic particles, leads to an estimated 7 million premature deaths each year, according to the United Nations (UN) health agency.

For those living in some of the world's most polluted cities—including New Delhi, Dhaka, Bangkok, and Jakarta—escaping poor air quality can seem impossible. However, air pollution is not always visible, as noted by Tanushree Ganguly from the Energy Policy Institute of Chicago in India. “Blue skies can't guarantee you clean air,” she warns.

The Most Dangerous Air Pollutants and Their Sources

Air pollution largely stems from burning fuels, including coal, gasoline, diesel, and biomass. Wildfires and agricultural burning also contribute significantly. Among the most hazardous pollutants are fine inhalable particles:

PM 2.5: These microscopic particles, smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter, penetrate deep into the lungs and primarily come from fuel combustion.

PM 10: Slightly larger particles linked to agriculture, road dust, and mining.

Harmful gases: Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2), both emitted from burning fuels, pose additional risks.

The sources and intensity of pollution vary by region and season. In Jakarta, outdated motorbikes and industrial boilers contribute significantly to pollution, while burning agricultural waste causes seasonal spikes in India and Thailand. Dhaka's brick kilns and seasonal forest fires in North and South America further worsen global air quality.

Health Risks of Air Pollution

Air pollution ranks as the second-largest global risk factor for early death, just behind high blood pressure, according to the Health Effects Institute.

Short-term effects: Exposure can trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks, and strokes, especially in vulnerable individuals.

Long-term effects: Chronic exposure leads to severe health conditions, including heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung infections.

Children are particularly vulnerable. A UNICEF analysis found that over 500 million children in East Asia and the Pacific breathe unhealthy air, with pollution contributing to the deaths of 100 children under five every day. “Every breath matters, but for too many children, every breath can bring harm,” said June Kunugi, UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia.

How to Monitor Air Quality

More than 6,000 cities in 117 countries now track air quality, and many weather apps provide real-time updates. However, interpreting these numbers can be confusing due to varying national standards. For example, India’s daily PM 2.5 limit is 1.5 times higher than Thailand’s and four times higher than WHO recommendations.

To simplify air quality assessments, many countries use an Air Quality Index (AQI), a color-coded numerical scale where higher values indicate worse pollution levels. However, due to differing calculation methods, AQI numbers may vary between national agencies and private monitoring sources.

Protecting Yourself from Air Pollution

The best way to reduce exposure is to stay indoors or wear a mask on days when air quality is poor. However, as Danny Djarum from the World Resources Institute (WRI) notes, many people, especially outdoor workers, do not have the luxury of staying inside.

Pakaphol Asavakomolnant, an office worker in Bangkok, shares his experience: “I wear a mask every day and avoid commuting by motorbike. If I forget my mask, I get a sore throat by the time I reach work.”

Indoor pollution is another concern. Cooking, burning incense, and using certain household products can worsen indoor air quality, making proper ventilation essential.

Do Air Purifiers Help?

Air purifiers can reduce indoor pollution by filtering harmful particles, but they have limitations. They work best in small, enclosed spaces and lose effectiveness in larger rooms. “A tiny air purifier won’t be effective in a big space,” explains Rajasekhar Balasubramanian, an air quality expert at the National University of Singapore.

Additionally, air purifiers remain out of reach for many in developing countries. “The majority of people affected by air pollution simply can’t afford them,” says WRI’s Djarum.

A Call to Action

Air pollution is a pressing global crisis that demands immediate action. While individuals can take steps to protect themselves, large-scale policy changes and sustainable urban planning are crucial to improving air quality worldwide. Governments and communities must work together to curb emissions, enforce stricter air quality standards, and promote cleaner energy solutions for a healthier future.