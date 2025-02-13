Yeh Kya Bana Diya OTT Release: Chef Ranveer Brar’s New Show Premieres February 14 on Disney+ Hotstar

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, known for his appearances on MasterChef India and other popular culinary shows, is set to host a new cooking series called Yeh Kya Bana Diya! The show’s first promo has been released, along with the official release date. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 14, 2025.

The promo offers a sneak peek, featuring Chef Ranveer and a group of contestants. The contestants will be challenged to create bizarre and unusual food combinations, leaving Chef Ranveer both shocked and amused by their creations. The show promises plenty of surprising moments, as participants push the boundaries of culinary creativity.

In a fun and quirky promo, Disney+ Hotstar invites viewers to tune in for this unpredictable cooking showdown, saying, “How bizarre can it get? Watch to see, or you might end up saying Yeh Kya Bana Diya!” The culinary series is expected to be a delightful mix of creativity, humor, and out-of-the-box dishes.

Chef Ranveer Brar has had a fascinating journey, from working in small kitchens to becoming an internationally recognized chef. He recently shared how he became the youngest executive chef of his time, later transitioning into TV. “TV gave me a bigger role in life than just cooking behind the scenes,” he said in an interview.

Get ready for a unique culinary adventure with Ranveer Brar as Yeh Kya Bana Diya! premieres on February 14!