Ishaan Khatter shares a glimpse of his day out in Pahalgam

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter recently shared a glimpse of his day out in the scenic town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Known for his roles in films like "Dhadak" and "Khaali Peeli," Ishaan took to his Instagram handle to offer his followers a peek into the serene beauty of the region, known for its lush greenery and snow-capped mountains.

In a video, Ishaan captured moments from his day outside Pahalgam’s most popular riverside restaurant, Cafe Wilo, showcasing the breathtaking landscapes. From leisurely walks along the pristine riverside to admiring the majestic views of the surrounding mountains, the actor appeared to be soaking in the peaceful surroundings of the picturesque valley.

He shared a video showing him enjoying Kashmiri kahwa. Ishaan is also seen standing by a tranquil river, gently splashing water on his face.

Meanwhile, Khatter recently graced an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and took to social media to share a series of eye-catching pictures from his time there. The photos, captured before the event, feature the actor in a variety of stylish poses, exuding confidence and charm against the backdrop of Jaipur's rich cultural landscape. For the caption, he wrote, “Pink city reunion for the day! Pleasure attending the Leela Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup final in Jaipur last afternoon.”

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in the upcoming series "The Royals" alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Netflix has recently dropped the teaser for "The Royals," a much-anticipated series that is set to premiere as part of their 2025 lineup.

In the teaser, Ishaan plays Aviraaj Singh, the charming heir to the royal throne of Morpur, who crosses paths with Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi), a high-achieving, no-nonsense CEO. Their chemistry sets the stage for a romance that seems destined to unfold amid royal traditions and modern ambition.

The show also marks the return of veteran actress Zeenat Aman after a significant hiatus.

