Delhi NCR Schools shift to Hybrid classes from January 30

With the continuous increase in pollution in Delhi NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management has enforced Stage 3 of GRAP. To begin with, all schools in Delhi NCR would shift to the hybrid mode for students up to grade 5 from January 30, and such students would be allowed to either attend physical or virtual classes, as they wish, provided possible resources are available.

Students up to grade 5 will have the option to attend classes online or offline. Parents and students can choose online education wherever available. Schools have the option to go into hybrid mode, but there is no official order for school closure due to GRAP 3 restrictions. Students need to be in contact with their respective schools for accurate updates on the mode of classes.

This decision comes amid a sharp rise in pollution levels in Delhi NCR. Earlier this month, the Directorate of Education, Delhi government announced that classes for students up to Class IX and XI would be conducted in hybrid mode, following the implementation of GRAP 4.

The implementation of GRAP 3 restrictions in Delhi NCR has been a recent development. GRAP 3 restrictions were first implemented on December 16, 2024. However, due to a dip in pollution levels, CAQM lifted GRAP 3 restrictions in Delhi NCR on January 17, 2025. Unfortunately, pollution levels have risen again, leading to the reimposition of GRAP 3 restrictions on January 30, 2025. This has resulted in the shift to hybrid mode for classes up to grade 5.

Important for students and parents to stay abreast of the most recent information on GRAP restrictions and how they would be affecting school classes. Students would be able to avoid losing out on important updates or classes if they were in touch with their schools.

