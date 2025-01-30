Budget 2025 Expectations: Income Tax Slabs, Consumption Growth, Capex - What to Expect?

As the Union Budget 2025-26 draws near, industry leaders are coming out with their expectations and hopes from the government. From giving a boost to the Agri-food industry to promoting green hydrogen, here's what experts have to say.

Ashish Mishra, Head of Digital & Technology at General Mills India Center (GCC)

Mishra underlines the requirement for policy interventions that bring technology and innovation into the Agri-food industry. He believes that strategic investments in digital infrastructure, automation, and advanced analytics can address the changing needs of consumers and improve operational efficiency. Mishra also advocates for simplified compliance frameworks for tech-enabled solutions, which can empower businesses to introduce sustainable practices across the supply chain.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India

Sharma hopes that the budget will focus on self-reliance and resilience in global value chains, which should accelerate India's growth trajectory to become a Global Hub for Manufacturing and Innovation. Sharma believes infrastructure development in terms of roads, railways, ports, and digital infrastructure will play a key role. Sharma is also looking forward to initiatives that will help shape the new energy landscape, such as green hydrogen, solar technologies, microgrids, and electric vehicles.

Parizad Sirwalla Partner and Head Global Mobility Services Tax KPMG in India

Sirwalla discusses the possibility of the government sunsetting the old tax regime. She notes that the new tax regime has become more attractive, with changes such as increased standard deduction and employer's contribution to NPS. Sirwalla suggests that if the government decides to end the old tax regime, they may adopt a gradual phased-out approach and provide a roadmap in the current Budget.

As the Union Budget 2025-26 approaches, these industry leaders' views provide valuable insights into the expectations and hopes of various sectors. The budget is expected to address key issues, such as promoting sustainable practices, enhancing operational efficiency, and driving growth and innovation.

