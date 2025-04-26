CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2025: Expected Date, Time and Process to check!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th and 12th board exams results in May 2025. Even though there is no official announcement regarding the date, speculations also point towards May 2 or May 12. Following the trend, the results have generally been announced during the second week of May.

Important Points for Students

More than 44 lakh students took the exams, held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

CBSE board results for classes 10 and 12 are likely to be announced on the same day.

Students can see their results on official websites like:

- cbse.gov.in

- results.cbse.nic.in

- cbseresults.nic.in

- results.digilocker.gov.in

- umang.gov.in

How to Check the Result Online

Students will need to follow these steps to access their results:

Go to the official result website (results .cbse.nic.in ).

). Click on the link for CBSE Class 10th Result 2025 or CBSE Class 12th Result 2025.

Enter their roll number, date of birth, school number, and other necessary details.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

The result will appear on the screen.

Students can save and download their results for later use.

What to Expect with the Results

In addition to the results, the board will also publish toppers' lists and pass percentage figures. Students are requested to keep their admit cards ready for easy access as soon as the results are out.

Stay Prepared

Students are advised to visit the official CBSE websites regularly for updates regarding the declaration of results. This way, they can make the process of checking their results smooth and hassle-free.

